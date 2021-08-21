Two land mine explosions shattered the life of a Colombian man.

Efrain Soto’s life was broken twice in ten years by landmine explosions in Colombia’s war-torn country. The first took away his eye, while the second killed his sibling.

In Colombia, the number of landmine victims is increasing, despite a 2016 peace agreement that was supposed to end decades of violent strife.

The sight of people dying or suffering severe wounds from mines is all too often in the Catatumbo region of northern Colombia, near the Venezuelan border.

Soto has experienced a psychological breakdown and seizures since the explosions.

He has been taking medication to help with the psychological trauma for the past eight years, but he is still so agitated that even travelling to a nearby village is terrifying to him.

Soto said, “I want to cry, I want to run, I’m frightened.”

While the government signed a landmark peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to end a long-running civil conflict, rebels and violence still exist in Colombia.

Where the FARC formerly ruled, territories awash in illegal coca fields are today infected with Marxist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries, and armed drug dealers laying landmines indiscriminately.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the number of individuals killed or injured by mines is rising.

There were 389 explosion victims in 2020, up from 57 in 2017.

263 people were killed or maimed in the first six months of this year alone, including 21 youngsters.

Soto was talking on his phone with his wife in 2011 when he was shaken by an explosion barely yards (meters) from his home.

Blood began to flow from his eye.

Relatives constructed a makeshift stretcher and hammock to transport Soto, who stands at nearly 6 feet 3 inches (1.94 meters), on a five-hour walk through the countryside to a hospital in Cucuta’s regional center, where he was treated for four months.

Soto’s 41-year-old brother Carlos set off another landmine in April of last year, and the ordeal was repeated.

Soto recounted, “Running away, seeking for the hammock, rushing back to the community, and he was bleeding.”

Carlos arrived in the village of Tibu, still a long way from Cucuta, with “purple lips” and died, according to Soto.

Colombia has de-mined 448 of its 1,122 municipalities since the peace agreement, but 137 “do not meet the essential conditions” to be made safe, according to the office of Colombia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. Brief News from Washington Newsday.