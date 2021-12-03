Two Germans were apprehended while attempting to smuggle hundreds of Columbian wild spiders out of the country.

Colombian authorities nabbed two Germans on Thursday for attempting to transport hundreds of wild spiders and insects into Europe through Bogota’s airport.

232 tarantula spiders, 67 cockroaches, nine spider eggs, and a scorpion with seven of its young were illegally collected by the European couple. According to Colombian daily El Espectador, the bugs were kept in 210 plastic containers hidden in their suitcase.

In a statement, Bogota’s environment secretary, Carolina Urrutia, stated, “We haven’t received a shipment of tarantulas this enormous since 2018 [and]the largest we have had this year was shark fins.”

The would-be German traffickers, who are expected to face charges, said they were importing wild insects for scientific research, but authorities said they didn’t have the necessary permissions, according to CNN.

“We want to remind the public that, even if the study is ostensibly for academic or scientific objectives, as these [German] persons claim, any investigation requires formal approval from the environmental authorities,” Urrutia added.

Professionals are examining the spiders, cockroaches, and scorpions before deciding whether to release or relocate them, according to officials.

Colombia is one of the world’s 17 mega-diverse countries, according to Reuters, with tens of thousands of distinct species. As a result of its biodiversity, the country has become a target for wildlife traffickers.

This is the second such incident in less than three months.

Officials seized an unlawful consignment of about 3,500 shark fins bound for Hong Kong in September.