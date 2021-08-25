Two French tourists are detained in Brazil for perching atop a famous statue.

One of the passengers told AFP that two French guys were detained by Brazilian officials for watching the sun rise over Rio de Janeiro from the top of the famed Christ the Redeemer statue while the monument was closed.

Clement Dumais, 28, and Paul Roux-dit-Buisson, 27, arrived at the 38-meter (125-foot) monument late Sunday night and stayed until it closed for the day. Before daybreak, the two men crept inside, climbed a lengthy spiral staircase, and emerged through a hatch on one of the arms to take in the panorama of the city and Guanabara Bay. The outstretched arms of the statue reach 28 meters.

When one of the site’s security guards recognized the men, the adventure came to an end. Roux-dit-Buisson told AFP that they were standing on the arms and heads when a security guard noticed them.

On Monday, the two guys were arrested and released after posting bail of 10,000 reais ($1,900). Both parties will now have to appear in front of a court.

Rio de Janeiro tourism police declined to comment, stating they were investigating the incident.

The two men, both from Paris, have pulled off similar stunts at prominent architectural locations in Dubai, New York, and Paris, and have documented their exploits on social media.

All of the images and films the men took while on top of the Rio statue have been confiscated by police, but the travelers say they have no regrets.

“I liked the view. “Only a few people get to witness it,” Roux-dit-Buisson remarked. “We were able to penetrate Christ’s skin.”

Professional climbers worked above the void in harnesses to assist refurbish the Christ the Redeemer statue, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary in October. Graffiti was sprayed on the statue in 1991 and 2010.

With approximately two million visitors every year, the renowned statue, perched at the top of Corcovado Hill, is the most visited landmark in Brazil’s tourist city, alongside Sugarloaf Mountain.

