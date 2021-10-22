Two foreign women were killed in a shooting at a Mexican resort.

Authorities say two foreign women were killed and three others were injured in a firefight between suspected gang members at a restaurant in Tulum, Mexico’s Caribbean beach resort.

According to the district attorney’s office in Quintana Roo state, the women slain were from Germany and India, while the injured were from Germany and the Netherlands.

Tulum is one of the country’s biggest tourist destinations, known for its ancient Mayan ruins and blue beaches, but it has been shaken by turf warfare between rival gangs.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in a restaurant in the heart of Riviera Maya, a popular tourist destination that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The district attorney’s office said in a statement that preliminary investigations revealed it was “an armed battle between criminal gangs dedicated to the selling of drugs.”

One of the victims died at the site, while the other died in the hospital, according to the report.

The victims had no known ties to the criminals, according to Tulum Mayor Marciano Dzul, and appeared to have been caught in the crossfire.

He stated that one of the alleged shooters had been apprehended.

Tulum is experiencing a wave of violence connected to warring gangs involved in drug trafficking and extortion, according to Dzul.

“I believe these are concerns of organized crime attempting to fight over some territory, and regrettably, there is collateral damage that impacts those who have nothing to do with it,” he said.

“To confront this type of violence in Tulum, a cooperative effort is required,” Dzul added.

Since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006, Mexico has seen more than 300,000 people killed in cartel-related violence.

While the Riviera Maya, which includes the resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen, is generally thought to be safer than the rest of the country, violence has increased.

The Pacific city of Acapulco, which was formerly recognized as a hotspot for Hollywood stars, has recently gained notoriety as the site of brutal drug cartel battles.