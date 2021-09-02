Two dozen American students are stranded in Afghanistan, with an interpreter sheltering 37 women and children.

At least 24 California school students remain stranded in Afghanistan, as well as an interpreter whose home has become a haven for 37 women and children in the Taliban-controlled country.

According to the Sacramento Bee, at least 24 pupils from the San Juan Unified School District have not returned to school since the start of the new school year in Afghanistan. The number of stranded pupils was initially estimated to be 150. When stranded students from Sacramento, California will be able to travel back remains unknown. The last American jet departed Kabul airport on Tuesday, signaling the end of a two-decade-long conflict.

According to a statement from Rep. Ami Bera’s communications director, Travis Horne, the congresswoman’s office has been working with the San Juan Unified School District to send the youngsters home safely. The information about the stranded students has also been shared to the US Department of Defense and the State Department, according to Horne.

Meanwhile, Afghan allies who have worked with US troops for the previous two decades are fearful and uncertain now that all American personnel have left. According to The Hill, advocates predict that roughly 100,000 Afghans who previously supported the US military may wish to leave the country. For fear of Taliban retaliation, many vulnerable Afghans still in Afghanistan have taken to hiding.

An American interpreter is among them. The interpreter, named only as “Sara,” told Chris Cuomo on his “Cuomo Prime Time” show last week that “no one heard us, that we are in danger, and that we need to be saved.” Sara’s house has become a safe haven for 37 other women and children fleeing the chaos.

Sara added that even her supporters in Afghanistan “did not inform me that the flight was — this was the last flight.” As a result, I had hoped that we would depart.”

Sara claimed that she spent 14 years working for the US military in several areas across the country. “How will America help me now that no one is here, if they couldn’t help me while they were on the ground?” Sara had inquired.

Adam Bates, a policy counsel with the International Refugee Assistance Project, said that while the initiative has assisted roughly 130 at-risk Afghans in boarding planes out of Kabul, “the joy has been eclipsed by the anguish and frustration we feel for people.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.