Two Chinese firms are accused of snatching control of an Italian drone manufacturer on the sly.

According to a news story published this week, two Chinese state-backed enterprises acquired an Italian military drone maker in 2018 through transactions conducted through an offshore corporation. According to the article, the takeover was carried out while Italian and European authorities were kept in the dark.

According to the Wall Street Journal, offshore company Mars (HK) Information Technology purchased a 75 percent stake in Italian drone maker Alpi Aviation for 4 million euros ($4.6 million) in 2018, and then began processing the transfer of Alpi’s technical and intellectual property to a new production site in China.

Aside from the equity purchase, Mars made a further 1.5 million euro investment in the Italian firm. According to the Journal, Italian investigators pointed out that the money was an overpayment on Mars’ part.

According to the article, local police discovered Mars’ ties to two Chinese state-owned enterprises. An investigation into the deal has been begun to see if there were any delays in informing the Italian government about the stake sale and other ongoing operations including knowledge transfer and the probable commencement of production in China.

According to Reuters, the Italian government launched an investigation into Alpi’s stock sale to two Chinese entities in September. CRRC Capital Holding and China Corporate United Investment Holding were the two Chinese corporations affiliated to Mars at the time, according to a source familiar with the situation. The latter, according to the source, is under the supervision of the Wuxi city administration.

The stake and technology sale, according to local tax police chief Stefano Commentucci, was “obviously just a predatory investment in technology… and this type of investment in this field is illegal.”

According to the Journal, Alpi, an Italian company that has supplied drones to the Italian Air Force in Afghanistan, denied that any laws were breached or regulations were broken during the transfer of technology and strategic intelligence from Italy to China. The corporation stated that the sale of its stake was done in a transparent manner.

The latest disclosure, according to the Journal, reveals flaws in Europe’s sensitive technology sale and purchasing policies.

The covert takeover of Alpi, according to some, may indicate a pattern in which Chinese state-controlled corporations hide behind the names of private shell companies to gain control of companies with critical technologies.

While European regulators often rely on corporations to self-report relevant acquisition deals if they reveal any symptoms of security vulnerabilities, some analysts say that this is not always the case.