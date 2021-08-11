Twitter suspends a pro-Trump lawmaker in the United States for spreading false information.

Twitter said Tuesday that it had suspended controversial US legislator Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for a week for a “misleading” message about coronavirus vaccines. Taylor Greene is a staunch admirer of former Republican president Donald Trump.

Greene claimed in the tweet, which was sent on Monday, that the US Food and Drug Administration should not provide final approval to anti-coronavirus vaccines because they were “failed” and did not stop the virus from spreading.

The statement was dubbed “misleading” by Twitter, which advised users to examine information supplied by US health authorities about vaccines and mask use.

In a comment to AFP, a Twitter spokesman said, “The post you cited was labeled in line with our Covid-19 false information policy.”

“Due to repeated violations of Twitter rules, the account will be in read-only status for a week.”

According to the platform’s guidelines on Covid disinformation, a fourth violation of the site’s terms of service results in a seven-day ban.

If the Georgia lawmaker, who is serving her first term, breaks the rules again, she could face a lifetime ban.

Greene claimed that Twitter had suspended her because she was “telling the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

The legislator has been a fervent supporter of Trump and his baseless assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats.

She was stripped of her two committee responsibilities in February after she apologized for her earlier support for QAnon conspiracy theories.

Then, in May, she sparked outrage by associating mask requirements with Nazis forcing Jews to wear yellow stars during WWII Germany.