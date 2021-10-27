Twitter reports a $537 million net loss due to a lawsuit settlement.

After settling a lawsuit alleging investors were deceived about slowing user growth, Twitter reported a $537 million net loss in the third quarter on Tuesday.

Despite a substantial increase in income thanks to strong ad sales, Twitter nonetheless had an operating loss of $743 million, fueled by the $800 million settlement.

Shareholders claimed in a federal lawsuit filed in 2016 that defendants, including former CEO Dick Costolo, did not reveal the complete picture of the company’s state when selling their own stock in Twitter.

Board members allegedly sold stock at a “artificially inflated” price, according to the shareholders. The lawsuit was filed a year after Twitter’s stock plummeted when the firm disclosed sluggish growth.

Despite the lawsuit costs, Twitter reported $1.3 billion in third-quarter revenue, up 37% from the same period last year.

Advertising revenue increased by 41% to $1.14 billion in the third quarter of 2020, according to the business.