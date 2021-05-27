Twitter is concerned about Indian police’s use of ‘intimidation tactics’ in response to flagged tweets.

On Thursday, Twitter expressed concern over Indian police’s “intimidation techniques,” days after authorities raided the company’s New Delhi office over messages labeled as “manipulated media.”

According to the Associated Press, Indian police arrived at Twitter’s office with a notice demanding that the firm explain why tweets from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party were tagged as manipulated. Parts of a paper purportedly from the main opposition Congress party were posted by party leaders to make the government seem bad in its handling of the COVID-19 situation, and several Congress members complained on Twitter, calling the material fraudulent.

Twitter expressed its “concerns about the use of intimidating techniques by the police” as well as “the possible harm to the people we serve’s freedom of expression.”

Twitter “has some information that is not known to us on the basis of which they have classed it as such,” police said in a statement. The Indian government has frequently requested that Twitter limit media that alleges that Modi’s administration is attempting to muzzle its critics and criticism of its response to COVID-19.

The Indian government and Twitter have been in a tight struggle.

WhatsApp filed a case in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, claiming that new government rules requiring it to make conversations “traceable” to third parties are unconstitutional and violate the fundamental right to privacy.

WhatsApp now uses end-to-end encryption for its messaging service, which encrypts messages so that only the sender and receiver can read them.

In February, new restrictions were unveiled that hold internet companies more liable for content uploaded on their platforms. The 90-day grace period for following the guidelines came to an end on Wednesday.

Twitter marks content that have been “deceptively altered or created” with the “manipulated media” tag.

“To keep our service available, we will endeavour to comply with applicable law in India,” Twitter stated in a statement on Thursday.

“However, we shall continue, just like we do around the world.” This is a condensed version of the information.