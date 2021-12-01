Twitter has made it illegal to share photos without permission.

Twitter announced new guidelines on Tuesday that prohibit users from posting private photographs of others without their knowledge, a tightening of the network’s policy just one day after changing CEOs.

People who are not famous celebrities can now ask Twitter to remove photos or videos of them that were shared without their consent, according to the new regulations.

This policy does not apply to “public leaders or individuals that distribute media and accompanying tweet language in the public interest or bring value to public conversation,” according to Twitter.

“We will always endeavor to examine the context in which the content is shared,” the business said, adding that “in such circumstances, we may allow the photographs or videos to remain on the site.”

For years, the right of internet users to file complaints with platforms when photographs or data about them are shared by third parties, particularly for malevolent reasons, has been a point of contention.

Twitter already prohibits the public disclosure of private information such as a person’s phone number or address, but the company said there are “increasing concerns” about the use of content to “harass, intimidate, and uncover the identity of individuals.”

A “disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority populations,” according to the company.

The barrages of racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on Twitch, the world’s largest video game broadcasting service, are high-profile examples of online harassment.

However, cases of harassment abound, and victims must frequently struggle for long periods of time to get offensive, insulting, or unlawfully made photos of themselves removed from online sites.

Some Twitter users pressed the corporation to explain how the new policy would be implemented.

“Does this mean that if I want to photograph, say, a performance in Central Park, I’ll have to get everyone’s permission first? To the detriment of the public, we erode the public’s sense of self-awareness “Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at City University of New York, tweeted about it.

The change came a day after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his departure and entrusted CEO responsibilities to business executive Parag Agrawal.

Bullying, misinformation, and hate-filled content have all been issues on the platform, as they have on other social media platforms.