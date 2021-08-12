Twitch Makes a Promise to Fight Racist “Hate Raids”

In response to complaints about harassment of women and players of color, video game platform Twitch pledged to fight “hate raids” on Wednesday.

The Amazon-owned platform for sharing video game play and commentary announced that it has enhanced its filtering systems to better detect hate speech in chat forums, with further updates planned.

Hate raids constitute floods of hateful comments on streamer comment boards, sometimes using automated or “bot” identities.

Twitch said in a series of tweets, “We’ve seen a lot of debate around botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting disadvantaged creators.”

“You expect us to do better, and we recognize that we must do more to address these issues.”

The posts were in response to reports of racist, sexist, and anti-gay abuse directed at Twitch streamers who aren’t straight, white, and male.

People who had been subjected to such abuses used the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter to share their thoughts and tales on Twitter.

Omega Jones, a Twitch streamer who goes by the moniker @CriticalBard on the platform, was among many who shared.

Jones stated, “People like to act like hate raids and follow bots that say certain horrific (things) don’t exist.”

On Twitter, he released a clip of video showing the chat forum on his screen filling up with racist slurs as he played a game.

“Just listen when underrepresented creators on this platform, particularly people of color, say Twitch needs to do better,” Jones said.

A Twitch broadcaster who defined herself as bi-racial posted that hate raids were targeting all of her friends and demanded that the platform be made safer.

Twitch announced that “later this year, we will implement channel-level ban evasion detection and account verification improvements.”

“We’re working hard to get these tools out as fast as possible, and we’re hoping they’ll make a major difference.”

Twitch also stated that it is contacting streamers in order to learn more about abuses.