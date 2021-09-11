Twitch has filed a lawsuit against an unnamed couple linked to ‘Hate Raids.’

Twitch is suing two users in federal court in the United States, accusing them of organising “hate raids” aimed at non-white or straight video game streams.

The individuals, identified in the lawsuit as a Netherlands resident behind the account CruzzControl and a Vienna resident behind the account CreatineOverdose, are claiming unspecified monetary damages from the Amazon-owned platform.

CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose “began coordinating attacks on Twitch’s streamers by invading their channels and bombarding those communities with hate” around August of this year, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco by Twitch.

According to the filing, hate raid targets were frequently streamers from marginalized groups, such as racial minorities or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the lawsuit, “Defendants assault these streamers by filling their chats with bot-powered Twitch accounts that spew racist, sexist, and homophobic words and content.”

Bots are software programs that can send messages or other stuff out fast and automatically.

According to Twitch, “Defendants’ bots enable them to spew nasty comments at a robotic pace, typically sending dozens of messages per minute that often outstrip the targeted streamer’s abilities to regulate chat.”

According to the lawsuit, Twitch suspended and eventually banned offending accounts, only for the two to create alternative accounts to avoid detection and restart raids.

Twitch is requesting that the court order the defendants to pay certain monetary damages. Twitch stated in the filing that once the criminals’ genuine names were discovered, it would revise the case.

According to the lawsuit, CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose collaborate in what is known as a “hate raiding community,” communicating via Discord and Steam.

Last week, users of Twitch, the world’s largest video game streaming website, organized a virtual walkout to protest racist, sexist, and homophobic abuse on the network.

The practice of “hate raids” — torrents of abuse – has made life increasingly difficult for minority Twitch users in recent months.

Twitch has stated that it is striving to improve its mechanisms for safeguarding accounts from abuse.

Over the past month, a Twitter hashtag, #TwitchDoBetter, has become a magnet for complaints, primarily from female, non-white, and LGBTQ gamers, alleging that Twitch is failing to stop internet trolls from running amok — all while keeping 50% of streamers’ earnings.

