Twenty people are killed in a fuel tank explosion in Lebanon, and hospitals are overburdened.

A fuel tank burst in northern Lebanon on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and injuring almost 80 more. The explosion engulfed throngs clamoring for gasoline in the crisis-torn country.

The catastrophe overburdened medical facilities and prompted a search for the missing, adding to the nation’s agony, which was already troubled by an economic crisis and acute fuel shortages that hampered hospitals and caused lengthy power outages.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced on Twitter that “our teams have taken 20 deceased bodies… from the fuel tanker explosion” to hospitals.

It further stated that 79 other people were hurt in the incident, which occurred in al-Talil in Akkar’s northern district.

According to the official National News Agency, a container of fuel taken by the army detonated, as part of an effort to prevent suppliers from stockpiling during the shortages.

The blast occurred after scuffles between “people who gathered around the container to fill up gasoline” overnight, according to the report.

Marwa al Sheikh, from Akkar, drove her 23-year-old brother, Ismail, to a Beirut burns center at daybreak, one of the country’s only two such facilities.

He had been turned down by most northern hospitals, which were unable to treat the burns on his arm and legs caused by the explosion.

“We were told last night that the army was dispersing gasoline… As a result, people flocked to fill plastic containers directly from the tank, Marwa told AFP.

“Most of the folks who were there reported someone threw a lighter on the floor,” she continued, igniting a fire that swiftly escalated into an explosion.

First responders got reports of an explosion soon before 2:00 a.m., according to George Kettaneh of the Lebanese Red Cross (2300 GMT).

He cautioned that the tragedy will put further strain on the burns center at Beirut’s Geitawi hospital and the country’s other specialist facility in Tripoli, in the north.

An employee at an Akkar hospital, Yassine Metlej, said the hospital had received at least seven bodies and scores of burn sufferers.

He told AFP, “The remains are so burnt that we can’t identify them.”

“Some people have lost their faces, while others have lost their arms.”

According to him, the hospital had to turn away the majority of the injured because it lacked the necessary equipment to treat severe burns.

The burns center at Al-Salam hospital in Tripoli struggled to cope with the surge of patients and had to turn away many.

The Geitawi burns center was also having trouble keeping up.

“The burns are excruciating… they’re almost there Brief News from Washington Newsday.