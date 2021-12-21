Twelve kidnapped missionaries devise a daring plan to flee their captors in Haiti.

After devising a daring scheme, the last 12 of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have escaped their captors.

Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), based in Ohio, held a news conference on Monday to describe the deception the missionaries perpetrated on Dec. 15.

The missionaries apparently worked together quietly and methodically after being “nudged” by God. They put on their shoes and stuffed their pockets with water. Despite the fact that the doors were barred and guarded, the gang slipped out of the room and chose to head for a distant mountain, according to USA Today.

“They discovered a method to unlock the door that was closed and obstructed, filed silently to the path they [had]selected to follow, and departed the place where they were kept,” church spokesperson Weston Showalter said during the conference.

Through briars and brambles, the troop made its way. Throughout the journey, the adults and children in the company, including a newborn wrapped in garments, stayed silent.

“It took me two hours to get through the thickets. According to BBC News, “we were in gang territory the entire hike.”

As the sun rose higher in the sky, the party encountered a bystander with a phone who assisted them in contacting police.

After being airlifted to Florida by the US Coast Guard, the missionaries were reunited with their families.

On Oct. 16, the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped a party of 17 missionaries, including five children.

The group sought a $17 million ransom at first. On Nov. 21, they released two captives, and on Dec. 5, they released three more.

The group was invited to a CAM-supported orphanage on the day of the kidnapping.

According to David Troyer, director of CAM, “(they) claimed it was a tranquil, gorgeous Saturday as they gathered to pray before heading out.”

“They had a great time at the orphanage.”

The group returned to their base camp after spending time at the venue. They were, however, greeted with a stumbling obstacle. A pickup truck cut the group off as they attempted to turn around. The missionaries were surrounded by gang members’ vehicles.

The missionaries’ car was designed to track the gang members to the location where they were subsequently imprisoned.

Officials with the church indicated they may put a hold on trips to Haiti for the time being as they reevaluate safety protocols. They will, however, return to Haiti in the future to assist the Haitian people.

“We’d stay if we only went where it’s safe.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.