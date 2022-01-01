Tutu’s ‘Spiritual Father’ is honored with a modest state funeral in South Africa.

South Africa hosted a state burial for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the anti-apartheid movement, on Saturday that was devoid of pomp but replete with heartfelt accolades.

Tutu died on Sunday at the age of 90, causing sadness both at home and abroad for a life dedicated to battling injustice.

Tutu, who was known for his modesty, requested a basic, no-frills ceremony with a low-cost casket, followed by an eco-friendly cremation.

Family, friends, clergy, and politicians gathered at St. George’s Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town, which was lit up in purple to match his clerical vestments.

Tutu used the pulpit there to protest against a cruel white-minority dictatorship, and he will be buried there.