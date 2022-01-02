Tutu’s ashes are interred in the Cathedral of Cape Town.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s spiritual father and a hero of the anti-apartheid campaign, was put to rest in the Cape Town cathedral where he once preached against the harsh white-minority dictatorship at daybreak on Sunday.

Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize recipient, died a week ago at the age of 90, after a life dedicated to battling injustice.

An Anglican Church statement said his ashes were “interred at St. George’s Cathedral in a private family service early today.”

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba was laid to rest before the high altar, behind an etched memorial stone.

He asked South Africans to work together “Take advantage of this opportunity to start a new chapter.

Makgoba added, “Let us devote ourselves… to the extreme, revolutionary change that he espoused.”

“Let us live as if we were