Tutu, the ‘Moral Compass’ of South Africa, Feted On His 90th Birthday.

Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and man nicknamed the “moral compass of the nation,” celebrated his 90th birthday with a rare public appearance on Thursday.

Tutu, who continues to speak out against injustice, was honored during a special thanksgiving service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where he was installed as South Africa’s first black Anglican archbishop.

A performance of “Happy Birthday” opened the service.

Tutu, who was in a wheelchair and wearing his distinctive purple shirt and white collar under a black suit, waved in thanks.

He sat close to Leah, his wife.

Presidents, individuals, and organizations from all over the world have sent their respects to the beloved anti-apartheid icon.

Tutu has been hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a “warrior in the cause of human rights, equality, and social justice” for the 59 years since his ordination.

“For a life well-lived in honesty, integrity, courage, and service to humanity,” he paid tribute to “The Arch,” as he is known in South Africa.

“I was inspired by his personal commitment to supporting human rights and always speaking out for what is right,” stated US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, Biden said, “The world first came to know Archbishop Tutu when he exemplified the finest ideals of his faith in battling the injustice of apartheid in South Africa.”

“The world has continued to learn from Archbishop Tutu’s message of justice, equality, and healing in the years since.”

Tutu, a relentless fighter, has recently chastised the ruling African National Congress (ANC), which was at the forefront of the fight against white minority rule, for cronyism and nepotism after apartheid ended in 1994.

In the past, he has spoken out against homophobia in the Anglican Church, criticized Nelson Mandela over high wages for cabinet ministers, and slammed ex-president Jacob Zuma’s corruption.

“At moments when we have lost our path, you have taken us to task admirably,” Ramaphosa remarked.

“Yours has been a voice of conscience for nearly three decades, guiding and encouraging us to do better by our people,” he said.

Tutu, who was ordained at the age of 30 and became archbishop in 1986, pushed for international sanctions against apartheid and later for worldwide human rights.

As the head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he focused on the complex problem of reconciliation in the post-apartheid era.

He retired in 2010 and now only appears or speaks in public on rare occasions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.