Turkey’s outlook has been downgraded to negative by S&P, citing “rising risks.”

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Turkey’s credit rating to negative from stable on Friday, citing the country’s high inflation and falling currency.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has risen beyond 20% for the first time in three years, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of central bank supporters who share his unconventional view that high borrowing costs promote inflation rather than slow it down.

Erdogan made the decision as part of a strategy to boost his falling approval ratings ahead of a 2023 election.

S&P cited price rises and the lira currency’s depreciation as concerns in determining its outlook downgrade.

“We see increased risks to Turkey’s externally indebted economy over the next 12 months from high currency volatility and rising inflation, amid mixed policy signals,” the ratings agency stated.

Turkey’s debt ratings were unchanged by S&P.

However, if the government’s policies “further damaged the exchange rate of the lira and exacerbated the inflation outlook, boosting the risk of banking sector distress,” it warned, that may change.