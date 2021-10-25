Turkey’s connections with the West are weighed down by uncertainty.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, backed down from his threat to withdraw ten Western ambassadors over their support for imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The week-long impasse, though, highlighted the rising insecurity that has pervaded Turkey’s relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan’s presidency.

Some of the reasons at play in Turkey’s recent spat with some of its closest allies and commercial partners are examined by AFP.

Erdogan accuses a businessman and philanthropist from Paris of attempting to destabilize Turkey.

Kavala, 64, has been in prison without being convicted since October 2017, when he was charged with sponsoring anti-government protests across Turkey in 2013.

The claims, which Kavala dismissed as “fanciful” and categorically denied, have gradually piled up, and now include espionage and involvement in a failed coup attempt against Erdogan in 2016.

To Kavala’s followers, he has become a symbol of the Turkish government’s suppression of civil society, which has intensified since the failed putsch.

Analysts think that escalating tensions between Western capitals and Ankara may make his release less likely, because any release would be seen as an admission of weakness by Erdogan.

Last week, the ten ambassadors released a rare unified statement urging for a swift conclusion to Kavala’s legal case, which caused the escalation.

Erdogan described it as “unprecedented foreign involvement” in Turkey’s internal affairs.

However, Erdogan’s critics claim the Turkish leader used the letter to create a controversy and divert attention away from the country’s rising economic problems.

Inflation has reached nearly 20%, the Turkish lira is in free fall, and polls show Erdogan will lose the next presidential election, which must be held by June 2023.

“Erdogan is using populist tactics to divert attention away from the genuine difficulties confronting Turkey today,” said Hasni Abidi, a Geneva-based international affairs expert.

The pro-government Yeni Safak daily, on the other hand, blamed the escalation on Western ambassadors who demanded Kavala’s release like “colonial governors.”

The expulsions would have caused a major schism among NATO’s military alliance and pushed Turkey closer to Russia.

The spat erupted ahead of the G20 summit in Rome next weekend, where Erdogan was set to meet US President Joe Biden, who has publicly criticized Erdogan’s human rights record.

Sanctions imposed by the US on Ankara for purchasing a Russian missile defense system in 2019 have strained relations between the two countries even more.

