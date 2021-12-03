Turkey will be sanctioned by the Council of Europe for a jailed activist.

The Council of Europe announced on Friday that Turkey will face disciplinary action for refusing to release famed campaigner and philanthropist Osman Kavala, sparking a procedure that has only been used once before in the organization’s history.

Turkey’s persistent unwillingness to comply with a 2019 order by the European Court of Human Rights to free Kavala from prison prompted the move, according to the pan-European rights body’s committee of ministers.

It comes as alarm increases over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s human rights violations in Turkey. In talks, Erdogan has often singled out Kavala, who has been imprisoned for more than four years without ever being convicted of a crime.

“The committee believes Turkey is refusing to abide by the court’s final judgment in this matter by failing to facilitate the applicant’s prompt release,” the COE said.

On Thursday, Turkey’s foreign ministry urged the COE not to go ahead with the measure “out of respect for the ongoing court process,” stressing that it would be “intervention” in the country’s internal affairs.

Nils Muiznieks, Europe Director of Amnesty International, described the message to Turkey about the case as “very plain.”

“Turkey’s inability to ensure Osman Kavala’s prompt release and halt his politically motivated prosecution is an inexcusable violation of the country’s human rights commitments,” he said.

The COE has only utilized its so-called infringement actions against one of its 47 member nations twice before, the first time in 2017 against Azerbaijan for refusing to release dissident Ilgar Mammadov.

Mammadov was eventually released from prison in August 2018, and the case was ended.

The system was established in 2010 to ensure that all ECHR judgements, which are legally binding and not advisory, are followed to the letter.

Turkey, which has been a member of the COE since 1950, is bound by the European Convention on Human Rights, which is overseen by the ECHR.

The committee of ministers’ decision, which required a two-thirds majority, serves as formal notice to Turkey that it would be referred back to the ECHR if Kavala is not released.

The ECHR will then assess whether Turkey’s failure to implement its judgement constitutes a new violation of the convention.

Turkey has until January 19 to react, after which the committee will recommend the case back to the ECHR at its February 2 hearing. The next hearing in Kavala’s case is planned for January 17 in Istanbul.

