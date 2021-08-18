Turkey sends troops to the Iran border to stave off an influx of Afghan migrants.

According to the Associated Press, Turkey is sending soldiers to its border with Iran to prevent a surge of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban.

A wall is approaching completion, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in addition to the reinforcement of troops along the border. Turkey has already received approximately 4 million migrants, the most of them are Syrian refugees fleeing their country’s civil war.

Any concerns or criticism from opposition parties concerning an inflow of Afghan migrants were dismissed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. Anti-migration sentiment is already high in Turkey, which is grappling with a sluggish economy and rising unemployment exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Erdogan acknowledged this week that Turkey is dealing with a new influx of refugees and pledged that his administration will engage with Pakistan to help stabilize Afghanistan.

Irregular arrivals are already on the rise as Afghans fleeing Iran arrive in Turkey’s rough border area after a long journey from Iran. As the Taliban attack intensified, a group of Afghans contacted by AP near the border said they had quit the Afghan forces and fled the country.

“We had no choice but to come. “We hope that the Turkish government [accepts us]because the Taliban attacked our nation and now control it,” one of them, Feroz Seddiqi, told the Associated Press. He said that they had climbed a mountain to get to Turkey, despite the fact that they were thirsty and hungry.

Another member of the group, Nesar Ahmad, stated they had also been robbed by robbers who grabbed their money and cell phones.

In recent months, video footage have circulated on social media showing groups of young men supposedly arriving in Turkey from Iran. According to some reports, up to 1,000 people breach the Iranian border every day.

Opposition parties have urged the government to “take control of the borders” in order to avert a new wave of migration.

They also warned against any new migration pact between Turkey and Western countries, similar to the one Ankara agreed with the EU in 2016. Ankara vowed to stop the flow of migrants into Europe as part of the accord, while the EU promised to do the same.