Turkey opposes the United States’ plan to resettle Afghan refugees.

Ankara has slammed a US plan to resettle thousands of Afghans in third-world nations like Turkey who are at risk of being attacked by Taliban rebels because of their ties to the US.

In a statement released late Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, “It is inappropriate to seek a solution to the situation in our nation without our country’s agreement.”

Turkey, which already hosts over four million migrants, the majority of whom are fleeing war-torn Syria, claims it was never contacted about taking Afghan refugees.

Ankara is concerned about a new influx of refugees as US and NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

Turkish officials are holding high-level talks with Afghan counterparts, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The State Department unveiled a new refugee admissions program for Afghan nationals on Monday, less than a month before the US is expected to conclude its longest-ever war. The scheme entails resettling Afghan nationals in third countries in the area while their paperwork is completed.

Turkey was mentioned by the State Department as a prospective relocation option, along with Pakistan.

According to the Turkish ministry, the US plan would cause a “major migrant catastrophe in our region,” and it lacked the capacity to deal with “a fresh migration crisis on behalf of a third country.”

It stated that if the United States wished to take the Afghans in, it could do so by “direct flights.”

Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department in Washington, said on Wednesday that no one was being urged to flee to Turkey or any specific nations.

“We express our gratitude to Turkey for its significant humanitarian efforts in hosting almost four million refugees, the most of any country on the planet,” Price added.

“However, we feel it is critical for countries to maintain open borders to prospective refugee surges. We had no intention of singling out any particular country as a refugee destination.”

The issue is also likely to come up in negotiations between Ankara and Brussels over revising a 2016 agreement under which Turkey received funding in exchange for hosting refugees seeking asylum in the EU.

A senior State Department official stated on Monday that the number of Afghans who have gone to Turkey is unknown.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve seen any large outflows of people yet,” the official said, “but we have seen certain numbers of people crossing, but not large quantities yet.”