Turkey defies international pressure to keep an activist in prison.

Despite Western pressure and the potential that the case could further undermine Ankara’s relations with Europe, a Turkish court kept civil society activist Osman Kavala in prison on Friday.

The Istanbul hearing was the first since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ten Western diplomats who demanded Kavala’s release.

The 64-year-old civil society activist and businessman is accused of sponsoring anti-government protests in 2013 and participating in the 2016 coup attempt. He has been imprisoned without charge for more than four years.

He could face a life sentence without the chance of parole if convicted.

Kavala, who denies the charges, skipped the hearing on Friday after his case provoked a diplomatic standoff last month when ten embassies, including the US, France, and Germany, warned his ongoing imprisonment “cast a shadow” over Turkey’s democracy and judicial system in a very uncommon statement.

Erdogan vowed to expel the diplomats, accusing them of attempting to “deliver a lesson” to Turkey.

Several opposition MPs, as well as Kavala’s wife, Ayse Bugra, a prominent professor, were in court on Friday, including diplomats from nations whose envoys had been threatened with deportation.

“I’m not sure how many hearings I’ve been to in the last four years.” “These sessions usually end with the exact same words, the exact same sentences: continued detention,” Ayse Bugra said outside the court.

“A suspect about whom prosecutors write indictments with very strong expressions is not asked any questions by prosecutors. This isn’t typical. This is incompatible with both universal law and human rights.” The next hearing will take place on January 17th.

The benefactor has become a symbol for Erdogan’s followers in the aftermath of the failed coup attempt.

Erdogan is also facing one of the most difficult economic tests of his presidency since 2003, with the Turkish lira plunging to record lows versus the dollar.

After the judgment, the lira was trading at 12.3 to the dollar, down about 3% in value.

The case of Kavala could drive the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog to hold its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey at a four-day conference starting on Tuesday, an infringement procedure that the court has only used once before.

Turkey has been handed a last warning to comply with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order to free Kavala pending trial, according to the watchdog.

“Today was a critical opportunity for Turkey to ease fears about the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.