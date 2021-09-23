Tunisia’s president, Saied, signs a decree bolstering presidential powers.

On Wednesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied took extraordinary measures to strengthen his office’s powers at the expense of the government and parliament, which he will virtually replace with rule by decree.

The provisions, which were spelled forth in a series of articles published in the official gazette, come roughly two months after he took power.

The government had the majority of executive power under the current system, and the actions outlined by Saied plainly tip the balance in favor of the presidency.

One of the articles states, “Legislative documents will be promulgated in the form of decrees signed by the President of the Republic.”

“The President must execute executive power with the assistance of a Council of Ministers chaired by a Head of Government,” according to a second provision.

Another says, “The President of the Republic presides over the Council of Ministers and may authorise the Head of Government to replace him.”

Saied, a political outsider, was elected in 2019 following a wave of public fury against political parties commonly perceived as corrupt and self-serving.

Even in the middle of the country’s social and health challenges, the 63-year-old president, an austere legal professor, has shown no appetite to negotiate or compromise.

On July 25, Saied fired the government, halted parliament, stripped MPs of their immunity, and appointed himself as the prosecutor.

Saied has already renewed the sanctions and has yet to react to pleas for a timeline for their removal.

While many Tunisians have applauded his decision to strip MPs of their immunity, others are concerned that his powers may easily be abused, with a suspended parliament powerless to intervene.

Saied has argued that his actions are in accordance with the post-revolutionary constitution of the North African country, which allows the president to take “extraordinary measures” in the event of a “imminent danger” to national security.

In early 2011, street protests deposed longtime Tunisian autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, igniting a wave of “Arab Spring” uprisings across the region and setting in action Tunisia’s transition to parliamentary democracy, which was formalized in a 2014 constitution.

Tunisia has received plaudits for its transition, but many inhabitants now believe their quality of life has deteriorated as a result of grinding economic, social, and political challenges, which have been aggravated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party warned on Tuesday that Saied’s moves to expand his powers risked setting in motion the “dismantling” of the state.

The was founded by Ennahdha. Brief News from Washington Newsday.