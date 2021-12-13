Tunisia’s President extends the suspension of parliament and calls for a one-year election.

President Kais Saied of Tunisia prolonged his months-long suspension of parliament until new elections are held in December 2022, while also calling for a constitutional change vote in July.

Saied promised a three-month “popular consultation” with the Tunisian people in a speech on national television, following which “draft constitutional and other revisions will be put forth to referendum on July 25.”

It will be a year since he dismissed the government, dissolved parliament, and seized a slew of powers as the North African country struggled with political and economic challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saied went on to rule by decree later, raising concerns about the only democracy to emerge from the Arab revolutions a decade ago.

On Monday, he said that “parliament will be suspended until new elections… on the basis of a new electoral legislation” are held on December 17th, the anniversary of the 2011 revolution that ousted ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

This basically collapses the present legislature, which is dominated by his enemy, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which has dominated Tunisian politics since Ben Ali’s ouster.

Many Tunisians cheered Saied’s moves on July 25 because they were tired of a political class that was perceived as corrupt and ineffectual in dealing with the country’s major socioeconomic and political problems.

However, detractors worry he is attempting to establish a new authoritarianism in Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2011 Arab upheavals.

Saied, a former legal academic who was elected in 2019, has been a vocal opponent of the country’s 2014 constitution and has signaled that he wants to amend it in recent weeks.

The constitution, which established a hybrid presidential-parliamentary system, was viewed as a middle ground between Ennahdha and its secular opponents.

However, many Tunisians believe the political structure it established failed, resulting in corruption and interminable blockades while failing to address core social and economic issues.

Saied, who has been under domestic and international pressure to lay out a plan for restoring democratic institutions, announced on Monday that a statewide public consultation will take place from January 1 to March 20.

He stated “internet platforms” and direct meetings would be utilized to gather recommendations for constitutional and other amendments, while wearing a dark suit and standing before the Tunisian flag.

The documents will then be examined by a committee until June, ahead of a referendum on July 25 — the anniversary of Tunisia’s declaration of independence from France in 1957.

