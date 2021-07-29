Tunisia’s political situation is tumultuous as the president dismisses more officials.

Tunisia’s political situation deteriorated further on Wednesday, as President Kais Saied fired more officials, just days after suspending parliament and assuming executive powers in what critics called a coup.

In a joint statement, key civil society organizations warned against any “illegitimate” extension of Saied’s 30-day suspension of parliament and urged a deadline for political action.

Saied ordered the expulsion of numerous top officials after suspending parliament and removing Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, and firing the defense and justice ministers on Monday.

Saied, a 63-year-old former law lecturer who was a political newbie when he won a landslide victory in the 2019 presidential election, signed decrees removing a large number of senior government employees, including the army’s chief prosecutor, late Tuesday.

He also fired the CEO of national television channel Wataniya on Wednesday.

He has also removed lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity and acquired judicial powers.

According to Saied, his actions are permitted under the constitution, which empowers the president to take specific extraordinary steps in the event of a “imminent threat.”

Of addition to the political unrest, the North African country is suffering from a debilitating economic crisis, which includes rising inflation and unemployment, as well as an increase in Covid-19 infections.

The power grab has been dubbed a “coup d’etat” by the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the largest fraction in the coalition government, while the US, EU, and other states have expressed grave alarm.

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian encouraged Tunisia to appoint a new prime minister and government as soon as possible.

The Tunisian prosecutor’s office stated on Wednesday that the judiciary has begun an investigation into charges that Ennahdha and two other political parties received illegal funds ahead of the 2019 elections, further escalating tensions.

The investigation was launched on July 14 by the judiciary’s financial arm, with a focus on “foreign financing and acceptance of monies of unknown origin,” according to prosecution spokesman Mohsen Dali.

Saied, an academic who has stated that he is intent to transform the political system through legislative amendments, has stated that he will acquire executive power with the help of a government whose new chief he will choose himself.

Following Saied’s meeting with members of national organizations late Monday, names of potential candidates began to circulate on Wednesday.

“President Saied would take great care in appointing the next president because he wants a trustworthy and loyal individual who will follow his policies,” political scholar Slaheddine Jourchi said.

The nascent democracy was frequently referred to as the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.