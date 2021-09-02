Tunisia’s Colonial-Era Architectural Heritage is in jeopardy.

Dilapidated colonial-era art deco and art nouveau buildings in Tunisia’s capital face demolition as historic preservation is thwarted by a lack of planning and eager developers.

Imed Tahenti is the sole occupant of a building surrounded by Haussmann-style structures a short distance from Tunis’s main avenue.

His family has rented the ground-floor apartment, an art deco treasure with towering ceilings, handcrafted tiling, and twisting staircases, since 1956.

Tahenti is the last of the residents who has refused to go.

After purchasing the building decades ago, a broker recently revealed that he now wants it emptied before selling it.

“I’ve been holding out for a long time,” Tahenti, a 60-year-old baker, said, fearful that the owner would demolish the structure and replace it with offices.

Tahenti said he should have been notified of the sale and that as a resident, he would have had first priority to purchase his unit under the law.

During the French colonial period of the 19th and 20th centuries, similar buildings were constructed close outside Tunis’s old Arab medina in order to “modernize” the city.

The majority of the original residents were colonial colonists or Jewish Tunisians, who departed after the country’s independence in 1956 and the 1967 Israeli-Arab conflict.

These structures, designed by Italian and French architects and merchants, are connected with colonialism.

However, according to architect Dhouha al-Jalasi, “you can’t talk about the Arab city without evoking at the same time the European city that makes up the center of Tunis.”

According to the most recent government study in 2019, at least 160 old buildings owned by foreigners are at danger of collapsing across the country.

Some tenants have made repairs that have altered the architectural history of buildings, while others are utilized as squats or garbage dumps.

A draft law in Tunisia that planned to demolish dilapidated buildings, potentially affecting 5,000 structures, has also put neighbourhoods in jeopardy.

The bill was introduced to parliament in 2018, however it was eventually postponed due to pressure from civic society.

At the turn of the century, Europeans made up a sizable portion of Tunisia’s population.

After the 1857 constitution gave them the right to own property and buy houses, European neighborhoods sprung up in a number of cities.

These included the Lafayette and Monfleury neighborhoods in the capital, as well as what is now Habib Bourguiba Avenue, named after Tunisia’s founding father.

According to official figures, Tunisia has 12,305 foreign-owned assets, with 7,645 of these given to the state per the French-Tunisian agreement.