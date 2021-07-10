Tucker Carlson’s NSA allegations are met with a response from Russia.

According to Russia’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, the attention given to Tucker Carlson for attempting to arrange an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin is another another example of the US presenting Russia negatively.

Carlson’s assertions that the National Security Agency (NSA) leaked emails about him seeking to contact Putin in an attempt to discredit him were slammed by Maria Zakharova.

According to comments she made on her Telegram social media channel, which were picked up by Russian state media sources, it was a “very odd narrative” that no one would have paid attention to if “for some reason, a theory about the’Russian threat’ had been thrown into the mix.”

She said, “Tucker Carlson apparently sought to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and thus came to the attention of the special services.”

According to the journalist, the NSA had plans to portray him as a’mouthpiece of the Kremlin’ and a’agent of Russian propaganda.’

“In the worst traditions of McCarthyism, the ‘Russian dossier’ has become a stable component of US domestic political life,” she said.

She went on to say, “It’s time to turn to aliens and UFOs,” hinting that she was referring to the Pentagon’s newest study on unexplained objects that have baffled the US military.

Carlson claimed that a whistleblower warned him that the NSA planned to reveal the contents of his emails to the media in order to “paint me as a disloyal American, a Russian operator, and a Kremlin stooge,” according to Carlson.

The National Security Agency, on the other hand, has denied that Tucker Carlson Tonight is an intelligence target and has maintained that it has never attempted to shut down his show.

Carlson later echoed the claims, calling the NSA statement “infuriatingly dishonest.” He also added that he felt he had “no choice” but to say what he did on the podcast The Truth with Lisa Boothe, which will be broadcast in its entirety on Monday.

“I did it defensively because I don’t have subpoena power,” he explained. I don’t have the authority to hold someone in custody. I’m unable to compel them to respond to my questions.

"All I can do is talk about it on the show's megaphone and hope it helps."