Tsunami Warning: 8.2 Magnitude Earthquake Off Alaskan Peninsula

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late Wednesday, sparking a tsunami warning, according to the US Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of Perryville, with a tsunami warning in force for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

The US government has issued a tsunami warning for the southeast coast of Alaska.

The US Tsunami Warning System noted in a statement that “dangerous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible during the next three hours along several coasts.”

Perryville is a small Alaskan community located roughly 500 miles from Anchorage, the state’s largest city.

In October, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck Alaska’s southern coast, causing tsunami waves, however no one was injured.

Alaska is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is prone to earthquakes.

In March 1964, Alaska was struck by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake, the biggest ever recorded in North America. It wreaked havoc on Anchorage and triggered a tsunami that blasted into the Gulf of Alaska, the West Coast of the United States, and Hawaii.

The earthquake and tsunami killed more than 250 people.