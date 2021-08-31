Tsitsipas defeats Murray in a five-set thriller at the US Open.

On Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in a five-set US Open first-round thriller.

Tsitsipas beat the 112th-ranked British player 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that felt more like a second-week duel than a fortnight’s opener.

“It wasn’t easy,” Tsitsipas said. “I had to make a lot of sacrifices on the court to come back.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, would have been the lowest-ranked player in US Open history to defeat a top-three opponent since the rankings began in 1973.

Despite shouts from a virtually packed stadium, Murray, the 2012 US Open and 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion, lost for the first time in 15 first-round US Open matches.

Tsitsipas remarked, “Having an exciting vibe out here is something we’ve been waiting for for almost a year.”

Tsitsipas, the runner-up at the French Open this year, had a long pause before the final set, which frustrated Murray, who had already given up a break in the first game.

Murray earned a break point in the fourth game, but Tsitsipas saved it with a forehand winner, and Tsitsipas went on to win 3-1.

After four hours and 49 minutes, Tsitsipas held at love in the final game to terminate Murray’s heroic effort and proceed to a second-round encounter against France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Tsitsipas added, “I hope I can retain my game at the same level as today.”

Murray took a 4-1 lead in the opening set after breaking Tsitsipas twice on unforced errors, then blasted a forehand volley winner for a set point that had him punching the air five times with his right fist in delight.

He followed that up with a serve winner to finish the opening set in 42 minutes.

Murray produced a lob winner for a 5-3 lead in the second-set tie-breaker, but stumbled at the net during a volley exchange and not only lost the point, but also seemed to injure his shoes.

Murray had two set points at 6-4 when Tsitsipas missed a backhand, but the 23-year-old Greek star won five of the next six points to take the set and tie the match.

After loosing the set, Murray screamed to his support team in the grandstand that he didn’t have another pair of shoes in the tie-break and bemoaned his lack of attention to detail. During the break, Murray went off the court, leaving his shoes behind.

Murray took the lead in the second game of the tournament. Brief News from Washington Newsday.