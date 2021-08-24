Tsai Ing-wen claims Taiwan is “absolutely capable” of stopping China’s missiles.

On Monday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen praised her country’s missile defenses and urged the military to “predict the adversary,” amid rumours of a $7 billion special budget to boost the island’s precision strike capabilities.

Tsai paid a visit to the air force’s missile command headquarters and the Defense Ministry’s arms manufacturing center to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis. She emphasized the need of self-defense in a few brief statements.

“We may not be able to direct where the enemy’s missiles land, but we are completely capable of preventing hostile missiles from harming our dear homeland,” she stated, referring to China’s rocket troops across the strait.

“The more determined we are to defend our country, the less likely it is that foreign forces will act rashly. To anticipate the opponent, we must make proper preparations,” Tsai stressed.

Defense planners and commentators have criticized the island nation’s low defense budget, which, despite increasing year over year, remains below 2% of GDP. Domestically, the Tsai government has been unable to overcome obstacles such as public perceptions of military spending and efficacy.

Tsai and her government obtained a 2020 defense budget of only $12.2 billion, or 1.9 percent of the country’s GDP, despite being described as the leader who has placed the highest priority on national security in recent decades, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The amount allotted is less than that of any of its immediate neighbors, including Japan and South Korea, and up to 20 times less than that of its sole adversary, the People’s Republic of China.

According to the institution, Taiwan spent marginally more on defense than Singapore during the same period, but Singapore allocated 3.2 percent of its GDP to sustaining its modern military forces, which are bolstered by tight and regular mandatory conscription.

Since taking office in 2016, Tsai has pushed for defense reforms, first in Taiwan’s general defense strategy and then in the island’s reserve forces, which have been criticized for being under-trained.

"We have continued defense reforms in recent years to demonstrate our determination for self-defense," Tsai remarked. "We continue our efforts in the domains of asymmetric warfare, in addition to autonomous defense initiatives to create our own aircraft and ships.