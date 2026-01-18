Trump’s Threat to Exclude ExxonMobil from Venezuela Over “Uninvestable” Remarks

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with ExxonMobil, threatening to block the oil giant’s entry into Venezuela after the company’s CEO, Darren Woods, dismissed the country as “uninvestable.” The standoff, which underscores the growing divide between the White House’s geopolitical ambitions and the reality of corporate investment risk, was sparked by a high-stakes meeting at the White House.

On Friday, Trump met with top oil executives to push for a $100 billion commitment to revive Venezuela’s oil sector, which has been decimated by years of mismanagement and sanctions. While most executives were hesitant to commit, Woods bluntly warned that Venezuela’s current conditions make it impossible for Exxon to justify such an investment. “Venezuela is uninvestable,” Woods reportedly said, citing the country’s collapsed legal framework, deteriorating infrastructure, and the looming threat of nationalization, a legacy of former president Hugo Chávez’s policies.

Trump’s Retaliation and Legal History

In response to Woods’ assessment, Trump quickly dismissed Exxon’s stance, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that he would likely block the company from operating in Venezuela. “I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” Trump stated. “We secured the country; we decide who drills.” The President also suggested that smaller “wildcat” oil companies or other firms like Chevron, which maintained a presence in Venezuela during the sanctions era, might be more suitable for the country’s oil revival efforts. “There are 25 other companies begging for those leases,” he added.

Exxon’s strained history with Venezuela, which dates back to the early 2000s, complicates the situation. The company lost billions of dollars when Chávez expropriated its assets in 2007, a bitter chapter that Woods referred to during the meeting. Without a new, robust “Hydrocarbon Law” in place, Woods argued that no major oil company would approve capital expenditure in Venezuela, as the country remains politically unstable.

Energy analysts have cautioned that Trump’s threat may be more rhetoric than reality. Reviving Venezuela’s production from its current 800,000 barrels per day to 3 million barrels would require the expertise and financial capacity of a “Supermajor” like Exxon. “You can’t fix Venezuela with wildcatters,” said an analyst at S