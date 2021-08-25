Trump’s “super-duper” hypersonic missiles aren’t a threat, according to Russia’s arms manufacturer.

Western hypersonic missiles, including those dubbed “super-duper” by former President Donald Trump, pose no threat to Russia and will be shot down, according to Russian armaments manufacturer Almaz-Antey.

Trump announced last year that the US was working on hypersonic missiles that could travel at speeds of 17 times the speed of sound.

He remarked at a conference presenting the US Space Force flag in May 2020, “I call it the super-duper missile,” and “I heard the other night 17 times quicker than what they have right now.”

“Take the quickest missile we have right now; you’ve heard Russia has five times the speed of ours, and China is working on five or six times the speed of ours; we have one that is 17 times the speed of ours.”

“If you can believe it, General, seventeen times faster. Isn’t that something? It would be seventeen times faster than what we have presently. By a factor of roughly three, we’re the fastest in the world.”

Pavel Sozinov, Almaz-general Antey’s designer, blasted down any notions that faster was better.

Sozinov told Sputnik News, “We can deal with any hypersonic missile, current or to be developed in the near future.” “These foreign-developed ‘super missiles’ represent no real threat to us, and we know how to advance in this area.”

In an interview with Russian news agency RIA, the designer went into greater detail. “You must understand that an increase in speed has no substantial negative consequences,” Sozinov explained.

“Any hypersonic target can only reach its full speed at a high altitude, and when it approaches the target, it slows down, enters the atmosphere, and loses speed. I won’t go into detail about the other intricacies. In a nutshell, any hypersonic missile, both present and potentially developed in the near future, is within our grasp.”

Similarly, Sozinov dismissed any notion that hypersonic missiles were a remarkable achievement.

“For a long time, we have been living in a ‘hypersonic reality,’” he told the news agency. “Nearly all of the ballistic missiles on which we work have hypersonic speeds. Our anti-aircraft missiles, for example, are capable of reaching hypersonic speeds, which is nothing new. We have no difficulties with the topic of creating “super-missiles” in other countries. We know where we should focus our efforts in this area.”

“Any of the manned aircraft. This is a condensed version of the information.