Trump’s Praise for UK Soldiers in Afghanistan Sparks Controversy

Donald Trump has sparked backlash after praising UK soldiers who served in Afghanistan, following controversial comments he made about NATO troops during the conflict. In a social media post on Saturday, the US president referred to British troops as “among the greatest of all warriors,” praising their bravery and sacrifice.

Trump’s remarks came a day after he had been criticized for suggesting that NATO allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” during the Afghan war. He stated: “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America. In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors. It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK military, with tremendous heart and soul, is second to none (except for the USA). We love you all, and always will!”

Widespread Condemnation

The comments have not been well received in the UK, where they have been described as insulting by several key figures. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer directly raised the issue with Trump during a conversation on Saturday, calling the remarks “insulting and frankly appalling.” He added that he was not surprised the comments had hurt the families of those who had been killed or injured in the conflict.

The Duke of Sussex also weighed in, stating that the “sacrifices” of British soldiers “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.” Al Carns, a former commando and UK armed forces minister who served five tours in Afghanistan, called Trump’s comments “ridiculous,” reinforcing the sentiment shared by many.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also criticized Trump, dismissing the remarks as “complete nonsense” and a “disgrace” to the memory of British soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict. She expressed satisfaction that Trump had “now acknowledged the role of the British armed forces,” but added that this “should never have been questioned in the first place.”

The UK suffered the second-highest number of military deaths in Afghanistan, with 457 British soldiers killed. This was surpassed only by the US, which lost 2,461 servicemen and women in the conflict. A total of 1,160 soldiers from America’s allies died, which represented roughly a third of the total coalition casualties.

In a further personal rebuke, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey pointed out Trump’s history of avoiding military service, noting that the president had “avoided military service five times,” citing his controversial diagnosis of bone spurs that kept him from being drafted during the Vietnam War.

The fallout from Trump’s comments has extended to the families of those who served, including the relatives of Corporal Mark Wright, a Scottish war hero who died in Afghanistan. Gary Scorgie-Hart, a soldier who witnessed Wright’s heroic death, slammed the president’s remarks, accusing him of “insulting every soldier who served” and “insulting the families of people like Mark, who gave up their lives for their country.” Wright, a member of the 3 Para Battalion, died on September 6, 2006, after stepping on an exploding land mine while attempting to rescue his comrades. His story was later depicted in the film “Kajaki,” and he was posthumously awarded the George Cross.