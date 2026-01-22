Trump’s Peace Initiative Faces Global Scrutiny Amid European Hesitation

At the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, President Donald Trump announced his most ambitious diplomatic project yet: the Board of Peace. This newly-formed organization, which aims to guide the reconstruction of Gaza and mediate conflicts worldwide, has sparked both optimism and concern across the globe. As of January 22, 2026, more than 25 countries have agreed to participate, but key European powers and Russia remain on the fence, complicating the Board’s mission.

International Participation and Pushback

The Board of Peace was launched as the cornerstone of Trump’s post-presidential foreign policy. The initiative’s primary mission is to oversee Gaza’s demilitarization and reconstruction, with hopes to expand its role to other international conflicts. During the announcement, Trump touted the Board as a historic creation, stating, “We’ll work with many others, including the U.N.,” and calling it “one of the most consequential bodies ever created.”

While many nations have joined, the participation of several key U.S. allies has been less enthusiastic. Countries such as France, the U.K., and Sweden have expressed reluctance or outright declined to join. Concerns about Russia’s involvement have been central to European hesitation, with the U.K. citing ongoing issues in Ukraine as a primary reason for their hesitation. Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, speaking to CBS News, emphasized the need for parliamentary approval and stronger ties with the U.N. for a full commitment.

In addition, Russia has yet to confirm its participation. President Vladimir Putin is reportedly consulting with “strategic partners” before deciding, while Ukraine has expressed doubts about collaborating with Russia within the context of the Board’s peace efforts.

The Board’s ambitious structure includes a mix of global leaders and influential figures. It will be governed by an Executive Board, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Jared Kushner among its key members. Each member will oversee crucial aspects of Gaza’s recovery, such as governance, regional relations, and investment attraction. Kushner, who has been particularly vocal about the Board’s goals, spoke of a “new Gaza” that could flourish as a global destination with industry and tourism.

While some members have pledged to contribute financially—$1 billion guarantees permanent membership—the operational realities are still unfolding. The Board’s influence over Gaza’s governance will be executed through the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will handle day-to-day rebuilding efforts, while the Board will provide overall strategic guidance.

Trump’s plan, however, has already faced setbacks. Phase One of the Gaza ceasefire had delays due to persistent violence and the refusal of Hamas to release the final Israeli hostage. Trump warned Hamas directly, saying, “They have to give up their weapons, or it will be the end of them.” Despite this, Trump expressed confidence that the ceasefire plan would proceed, with “Phase Two” focusing on Gaza’s demilitarization, reconstruction, and the establishment of a technocratic governance system.

As the Board pushes forward, Trump has hinted that its success in Gaza could lead to its involvement in other global peace efforts, even suggesting that it could someday replace the United Nations, though he later clarified that the two entities would work in tandem. His rhetoric about the U.S. military’s actions in Iran and Venezuela, which he claims helped stabilize the region and pave the way for peace talks, further underscores his expansive vision for the Board’s role in global diplomacy.

In the midst of these developments, a crucial trilateral meeting between U.S., Ukrainian, and Russian representatives is set to take place in the UAE on January 23 or 24, marking the first significant talks regarding the Gaza ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently met with Trump, called their discussion “productive” but emphasized the ongoing challenges of reaching a peace agreement with Russia.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Board of Peace and its uncertain future, Trump remains hopeful. “Places are really calming down,” he claimed, asserting that the initiative could bring about lasting peace in Gaza and beyond. As the Board continues its work, it remains to be seen whether it can live up to its ambitious promises or become a high-profile diplomatic experiment that ultimately falls short of its goals.