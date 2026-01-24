Trump’s NATO Criticism and Greenland Threats Strain Transatlantic Relations

Diplomatic tensions between the US and Europe reached new heights this week after President Donald Trump’s contentious remarks on NATO and his provocative stance on Greenland. European leaders, military veterans, and even the public have strongly pushed back, deepening divides in the Western alliance.

Trump’s Remarks Spark Outrage

On January 23, 2026, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Trump’s recent Fox News interview in which the US president suggested NATO allies had distanced themselves during the Afghanistan conflict. Starmer called Trump’s remarks “offensive and, frankly, shocking,” emphasizing the significant sacrifices made by British soldiers, particularly the 457 who died in the US-led campaign. He stated, “If I had said something wrong or made such comments, I would certainly apologize,” adding that Trump should reconsider his words.

The White House quickly rejected the criticism. Spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended Trump’s statement, asserting, “President Trump is absolutely right – the US has contributed more to NATO than any other country in the alliance.” The firm response from Washington underscored a refusal to back down.

This diplomatic clash was preceded by escalating tensions over Greenland. Trump had previously threatened military action to seize the autonomous Danish territory, triggering alarm in European capitals. Adding fuel to the fire, he also floated a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne imports in retaliation for European resistance to his Greenland ambitions. The economic fallout was felt on Wall Street, as stock prices plummeted during the standoff.

However, on January 22, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump suddenly reversed course, withdrawing both the military threat and the tariff proposal. French Ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne attributed this change to economic pressures and market trends, noting, “Stock prices, including on Wall Street, fell sharply during the escalation.” He also credited European unity and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s diplomatic efforts in de-escalating the situation.

NATO’s Role Questioned

Trump’s comments in Davos extended beyond Greenland, casting doubt on NATO’s role in global security. He claimed, “We’ve never needed them, we’ve never really asked anything from them.” This remark angered European leaders who value NATO’s mutual defense clause, particularly after its activation following the September 11 attacks. Over 150,000 British troops were deployed to Afghanistan as part of the NATO coalition, with significant casualties. The human cost of NATO’s involvement has been profound: over 2,400 US soldiers and 457 from the UK died, alongside other NATO losses. A 2021 Brown University study estimated at least 46,319 Afghan civilian deaths resulting from the 2001 invasion.

Several European leaders voiced their discontent. Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel called Trump’s claims “not true and disrespectful,” while Poland’s Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak Kamysz reaffirmed Poland’s unwavering commitment to the alliance. Prince Harry, a veteran of two Afghanistan tours, underscored the human toll, stating, “Thousands of lives have been changed forever,” and demanded that the sacrifices of British soldiers be acknowledged with respect.

Trump’s handling of Greenland and NATO’s contributions also reignited debates over military bases and sovereignty. While European leaders, including Denmark and Greenland, rejected the idea of selling the territory, some officials proposed a model similar to the UK’s sovereign military bases in Cyprus, which have remained under strict agreements since 1960. These bases, covering 250 square kilometers, are vital for international operations in Iraq, Syria, and humanitarian missions.

International rivals have taken note of the discord within NATO. In Moscow and Beijing, Trump’s rhetoric has been seized upon to further their own territorial ambitions. Russian officials compared Trump’s push for Greenland to Russia’s claims on Crimea, with the Russian Foreign Ministry declaring, “Greenland is important for US security. Crimea is just as important for Russia.”

In Davos, Trump also announced the creation of a new Peace Council, which he plans to personally lead as a counterbalance to the United Nations. While about 20 countries signed the founding charter, experts remain skeptical about its long-term viability. Daniel Forti of the International Crisis Group questioned its legitimacy, while Northwestern University’s Ian Hurd suggested Trump’s efforts lacked institutional support and would ultimately collapse once threats to compliance dissipated.

As the week drew to a close, a new chapter in US-Russia-Ukraine diplomacy unfolded with the first-ever three-party talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin insisted that Ukraine must withdraw from the Donbass region as a precondition for any lasting peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, criticized Europe for failing to act decisively, stating, “Europe seems lost trying to persuade the US president to change. Europe likes to talk about the future but avoids acting today.”

For now, the NATO alliance remains intact, but the cracks are becoming increasingly visible as Europe navigates a turbulent relationship with the US.