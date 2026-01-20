Trump’s Greenland Push Sparks Tensions with Europe

US President Donald Trump’s recent focus on acquiring Greenland has led to a major diplomatic crisis, as his aggressive tactics threaten the unity of NATO and strain US-European relations. Just days before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump escalated the situation by publishing private messages from European leaders and making tariff threats, prompting a flurry of responses from European capitals.

On January 20, 2026, Trump posted screenshots on his social media platform, Truth Social, showing private messages allegedly from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The message from Macron revealed confusion about Trump’s actions regarding Greenland, with Macron writing, “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” Macron suggested organizing a G7 meeting and even invited Trump to dinner in Paris. This message was later confirmed by sources close to Macron, adding credibility to the claims.

Trump also shared another message, purportedly from Rutte, praising Trump’s efforts in Syria and offering support for the Greenland dispute, stating, “I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.” The authenticity of the Rutte message remains unverified, though the White House did not retract the post.

These revelations come as Trump has come under fire from European leaders for questioning Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. He has insisted that Denmark is incapable of protecting the island, stating, “We have to have it.” The US president has also threatened a 10% tariff on imports from several European nations, including Denmark, France, and the UK, if his demands are not met.

European Markets React, Leaders Scramble to Respond

The backlash from Trump’s remarks was swift, sending shockwaves through European financial markets. The Stoxx 600 index fell by 0.7% on January 20, its worst performance since November. US stock futures also dropped, reflecting growing concerns over a potential trade war between the US and its European allies. In response, the European Commission has warned that the EU is prepared to take action to protect its economic interests.

Behind the scenes, European leaders are working to form a unified response. An emergency EU summit is scheduled for January 22, where heads of state will discuss how to address both the tariff threats and Trump’s continued push for Greenland. Danish officials have been firm in their stance, with Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen declaring that there are “red lines which can’t be crossed,” while Greenland’s Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen emphasized their commitment to dialogue and respect for international law.

The dispute over Greenland has further exposed divisions within the Western alliance, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenting that the crisis could threaten NATO’s unity. Lavrov described the situation as “crisis trends” within Western society, warning of the growing challenges to NATO’s cohesion.

Amid the rising tensions, US House Speaker Mike Johnson visited London on January 19, delivering a speech to the UK Parliament. Johnson reiterated that the US takes the threats posed by China and Russia in the Arctic region seriously and stressed the need for a “strong America” and “strong UK” to ensure global security. He also expressed hope that his visit would help ease the tensions between the US and the UK, which have been strained over Greenland.

Trump’s long-standing interest in Greenland is rooted in its strategic significance, dating back to the 19th century. Previous US administrations have considered its potential value, with President Harry Truman famously offering Denmark $100 million in gold in 1946 for the island, though the deal was never completed. Now, Trump’s push is the most forceful in decades, coinciding with increased geopolitical competition in the Arctic region.

In a series of public remarks, Trump has dismissed his critics, particularly French President Macron, who opposed the US-led reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Trump quipped that “nobody wants him” and threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne. Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump expressed indifference, claiming it was “controlled by Norway” and that he “doesn’t care” about the award.

As the World Economic Forum in Davos begins, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck a more optimistic note, expressing confidence that the crisis would be resolved in a way that benefits both the US and Europe. However, European leaders remain cautious, with several NATO countries deploying military personnel to Greenland for joint exercises with Denmark, a move that has only complicated the ongoing negotiations.

The unfolding crisis over Greenland is becoming a litmus test for the future of US-European relations. With global economic and strategic stakes on the line, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether diplomacy can overcome the growing tensions or if the confrontation will continue to escalate.