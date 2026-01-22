Trump’s Greenland Push Sparks Diplomatic Firestorm at Davos

The 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, became a battleground for global tensions as U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial demands dominated discussions. The event, which ran from January 19 to 23, 2026, was marred by Trump’s provocative remarks, escalating trade threats, and his insistence on securing U.S. control over Greenland—a claim that set off a series of diplomatic confrontations.

Trump’s return to the summit, after a four-year hiatus, was anticipated to be dramatic. However, few expected the level of spectacle that ensued. The president arrived three hours late due to an Air Force One electrical issue, but upon taking the stage, he quickly shifted the focus to a series of bold statements that would overshadow the rest of the conference.

During his speech, Trump, known for his blunt rhetoric, sparked immediate backlash with his comments on Greenland. “The fact is no nation or group of nations is in a position to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump stated, calling for immediate negotiations to acquire the Arctic island from Denmark. He went on to assert that U.S. ownership of Greenland was critical for its defense, insisting that “you cannot defend it on a lease.” The rhetoric, amplified by his previous gaffe confusing Iceland with Greenland, left many delegates questioning the viability of his demands.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on European allies opposing his Greenland ambitions. The president announced that tariffs on countries like the UK would increase from 10% to 25% by June 1, 2026, unless an agreement was reached on the island’s sovereignty. This bold stance immediately strained U.S.-European relations and cast a shadow over the forum’s discussions.

Global Reactions and the Absence of Denmark

The Danish government, at the heart of the Greenland dispute, made a dramatic decision to stay away from the summit entirely, with no representatives attending. A spokesperson for the WEF confirmed that Denmark would not be sending officials, signaling the gravity of the situation. The absence highlighted the depth of the diplomatic rift, with many European leaders criticizing Trump’s unilateral approach.

Trump’s remarks also targeted Europe’s energy policies, particularly criticizing the UK’s reliance on wind energy and its failure to capitalize on the North Sea’s vast oil reserves. His remarks, including calling windmills a “stupid” investment that harms the environment, were met with scorn from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron, in his own address, countered Trump’s claims, emphasizing the importance of respect and the rule of law in global affairs. “I prefer respect to bullies,” Macron stated firmly.

The growing tension in Davos was reflected in broader geopolitical trends. As the forum unfolded, several prominent figures—including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—chose not to attend, adding to the air of discontent surrounding the event. The absence of Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, who stepped down in 2025 amid controversy, further amplified the shifting power dynamics.

Despite the high-profile presence of leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the mood at Davos was unmistakably fraught. Delegates from 130 countries, including representatives from global corporations, found themselves grappling with rising tensions, particularly over trade policies and sovereignty issues. As global capital’s role in politics continues to evolve, the 2026 WEF underscored a world that increasingly questions the utility of traditional diplomatic forums.

Whether any substantial resolutions will come out of this year’s forum remains uncertain, but Trump’s bold Greenland gambit has undoubtedly left its mark, highlighting the growing divides in global economic and political landscapes.