Trump’s bid to keep the documents related to the Capitol riots secret was rejected by a US court.

Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict the publication of White House papers related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol was rejected by a US federal appeals court on Thursday.

The appeals court agreed with a lower court decision that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege on the recordings in order to hand them over to a congressional panel probing Trump supporters’ violence.

Trump, who is suspected of instigating the attack on the US Congress, attempted to utilize his presidential privilege to keep secret documents and phone records related to the incident.

However, the court decided that Biden’s decision was more significant in this case.

In its conclusion, the appeals court stated, “The right of a past President surely has no greater weight than that of the present.”

“In this case, President Biden has specifically decided that Congress has proven a compelling need for these very papers and that disclosure is in the best interests of the nation,” the court stated.

The records were not immediately released as a result of the ruling. Trump’s lawyers will have two weeks to appeal the case to the Supreme Court, according to the appeals court.

Trump’s lawyers are anticipated to ask for a further stay of execution while the top court considers the unique case.

In relation to the records, the appeals court also stated that the public interest outweighed Trump’s.

“This public interest is heightened when, as in this case, the legislature is acting quickly to prevent violent attacks on the federal government and disturbances to the peaceful transfer of power,” it stated.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president, is seeking the records held by the National Archives.

Records from Trump’s closest advisors and memos to his press secretary are among the documents Trump intended to keep hidden.

The records of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior advisor Stephen Miller, and his former deputy counsel Patrick Philbin are among the more than 770 pages.

Trump had also sought to keep the White House Daily Diary, a record of his activities, trips, briefings, and phone calls, from being made public.

Memos to Trump's former press secretary are among the papers Trump does not want Congress to view.