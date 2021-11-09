‘Trumpian Criminals,’ Iran slams Mike Pence after his hawkish MEK speech.

Iran has retaliated against Mike Pence, who used his speech at last month’s Free Iran meeting to attack the Iranian leadership and accuse President Joe Biden of “weakness” for supporting the delayed nuclear deal.

Pence’s words, in which he projected the demise of the Iranian regime, were described as “wishful thinking” by the Iranian envoy to the United Nations in Geneva, according to The Washington Newsday.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the guerrilla rebel group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, planned the event in Washington, D.C. (MEK). Both are run by Maryam Rajavi and have long had support from Iran hawks in the United States, particularly in the Republican Party.

Iran regards the NCRI/MEK as a terrorist organization and cult with little popular backing in Iran. Leaders of the NCRI and MEK claim to have a network of tens of thousands of sympathizers within Iran, which they believe collects intelligence and fuels opposition to the Iranian regime.

In an email to The Washington Newsday, Bahram Heidari, counsellor of the Iranian embassy in Geneva, blasted Pence for attending the Free Iran rally. Heidari observed, “Birds of a feather fly together to [the]Iranian country.”

He stated, “Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Mark Dobowitz, John Bolton, and other Trumpian criminals [deserve]to enjoy the notoriety of a terrorist cult’s company and be on their paycheck,” referring to other Iran hawks who have spoken at or attended NCRI/MEK events in the past.

“I recommend you look into how much Mike Pence has made for each word of praise he has lavished on the Monafeghin terrorist cult,” Heidari remarked, referring to the MEK by another name.

Pence’s staff has been asked by Washington Newsday for comment on his affiliation with the NCRI/MEK, as well as if he was paid for last month’s address.

“Mike Pence and his ilk can continue to entertain themselves with wishful thinking,” Heidari remarked.

“The dogs howl, but the caravan continues on its way. Regardless of the terrorists’ malice and malignancy, as well as those of their main backers, the Iranian country is firmly committed to continuing on its glorious path of freedom and dignity.

"While we applaud any initiative to raise awareness about the MKO terror cult, we strongly advise against any (intentional or unintended) harm.