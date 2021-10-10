Trump wanted to be like Putin and’stay in power forever,’ according to his former national security adviser.

Former President Donald Trump’s senior national security adviser stated he adored Russian President Vladimir Putin and wished to “remain in power forever” like the strongman leader.

“He saw Putin as the epitome of the badass populist, frankly, the kind of person that he wanted to be: super-rich, super-powerful, no checks and balances, and essentially being able to stay in power forever,” Fiona Hill, who previously served as Trump’s National Security Council’s senior director for Europe and Russia, told Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast on an episode of The New Abnormal podcast released on Sunday.

Trump’s friendship with Putin has long been attacked, since the former president frequently appeared to defend the autocratic Russian leader in public before and during his presidency.

Putin has been president or prime minister of Russia since 1999, a period of more than two decades. Throughout his time as Russia’s president, he has been accused of imprisoning, poisoning, and killing his critics and political opponents.

Hill also told Jong-Fast that Putin appeared to utilize women to divert Trump’s attention away from him during their meetings.

Hill stated, “Putin made a great point, a big show of presenting Trump to the [female]interpreter.” “This is a stunning woman. She’s also a gifted interpreter, but it was evident that she was attempting to get Trump to focus on her rather than on what Putin was saying “According to the former Trump administration official,

Trump has frequently praised Putin and his leadership of Russia. Many in Washington, both Democrats and Republicans, have expressed alarm about the former president’s apparent fondness for Putin, given Russia has long been viewed as the US’s main global opponent.

Democrats scrutinized and investigated the former president’s ties to Russia, with some alleging that he was corrupted by Putin because of his financial and economic ties to the country. The ties between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016 were investigated as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian intervention in the presidential election.

Many Democrats claimed Trump conspired with Russia to sabotage former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. Mueller’s. This is a condensed version of the information.