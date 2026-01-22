Trump Unveils ‘Board of Peace’ Amid Controversy and Skepticism

In a dramatic announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026, President Donald Trump introduced the “Board of Peace,” a new international initiative aimed at reshaping global conflict resolution and post-war recovery. Originally conceived as a council to manage Gaza’s reconstruction, the project has evolved into a global peace-building platform, targeting conflict zones worldwide, according to leaked charter drafts obtained by major news outlets.

Trump declared the new venture as “the greatest board ever assembled,” positioning it as a potential rival to the United Nations, and emphasized its global mission. “This isn’t the United States, this is for the world,” he stated, promoting the Board’s broader ambitions. Despite his bold claims, the expansion of its goals has raised concerns, particularly among U.S. allies who view the initiative with suspicion.

Leadership and Funding Concerns

Under the Board’s founding charter, Trump will serve as the inaugural Chairman, with no specified term limit. This open-ended leadership has drawn sharp criticism, with critics questioning the long-term governance structure and Trump’s personal influence over the organization’s future direction. While the U.S. has stated that Trump’s position could eventually be replaced by a new president, the indefinite tenure has raised doubts about the Board’s democratic principles.

Countries invited to join the Board must commit to a three-year term, with an optional $1 billion contribution for permanent membership. While U.S. officials stress that the cash pledge is voluntary, the promise of a permanent seat has prompted concerns over potential financial influence and corruption. The Board insists that funds will be monitored by strict banking protocols, but doubts linger over the transparency of such a large amount of money.

Among the Board’s key figures are Jared Kushner, Marco Rubio, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, with Kushner highlighting the unique challenges of peace-building. “Peace is a different deal than a business deal,” he remarked at the Davos launch, underscoring the difficulty of crafting a comprehensive solution for Gaza’s future. The lack of contingency plans has led to further skepticism regarding the initiative’s viability.

While Trump claimed that 59 countries had signed on to the Board, only 19 countries, along with the U.S., attended the signing ceremony, mostly from regions like the Middle East, Asia, and South America. Western Europe was notably absent, with countries like the UK, France, and Sweden voicing concerns. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper questioned the credibility of a peace initiative that included Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose commitment to peace in Ukraine remains unclear.

Trump’s controversial invitation to Putin has further complicated the project. Though Trump announced that Putin had agreed to join the Board, the Kremlin later clarified that it was still “consulting” with Moscow’s partners. The possibility of Russia using frozen assets to fund the $1 billion fee has raised additional questions about the role of international finances in the Board’s operations.

Despite these challenges, Trump has maintained that the Gaza peace plan, which received U.N. Security Council backing in late 2025, is on track. However, disarmament remains a major sticking point, particularly regarding the militant group Hamas. Trump, echoing his tough stance on international conflicts, warned that failure to comply with disarmament demands would result in “dire consequences.”

Global Reactions and Future Plans

The Board of Peace’s mission extends beyond Gaza, aiming to promote stability and governance in conflict-affected regions worldwide. However, Trump’s suggestion that the initiative could one day replace the U.N. has alarmed diplomats and leaders of established international bodies, with the U.N. reaffirming its central role in conflict resolution. As the Board seeks to expand, the U.S. is expected to announce its official list of members in the coming days, with talks underway in Moscow about a potential peace deal regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

For now, the world waits to see whether Trump’s ambitious vision will materialize or unravel amid the growing complexities of international diplomacy and global governance.