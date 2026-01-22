Trump Threatens Tariffs on Nations Opposing Greenland Acquisition

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions over his controversial plan to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. In a White House event, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any countries that do not support the US’s desire to control the Arctic island, citing national security concerns. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump remarked, without specifying which nations might face such penalties or the legal framework for enforcing them.

Global Backlash as Nations Align with Denmark and Greenland

The US leader’s remarks follow months of persistent calls for the acquisition of Greenland, a resource-rich island strategically positioned between North America and the Arctic. Trump has insisted that the US must “own” Greenland to safeguard against potential Russian or Chinese threats. The island’s proximity to the North Pole makes it crucial for monitoring missile threats and maritime traffic in the region. However, Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected Trump’s overtures, with Greenland’s leaders reaffirming that the territory is not for sale.

Trump’s controversial remarks have drawn significant backlash, especially from European allies. Among the vocal critics is the UK’s Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who has reiterated support for Denmark and Greenland’s stance. A growing number of European countries have also signaled their commitment to backing Denmark, with France, Germany, the UK, and others sending military personnel to Greenland. The troops are part of an ongoing European solidarity mission to support Denmark’s control of the island.

Greenland’s strategic value is clear, with more than 100 US military personnel stationed at the Pituffik base, a facility the US has operated since World War II. However, Trump has continued to argue that ownership is necessary for proper defense, despite existing agreements allowing the US to station troops in Greenland. Meanwhile, Denmark has warned that any attempt to take the island by force would have severe consequences for NATO, jeopardizing the alliance’s unity and credibility.

As tensions continue to rise, Trump has called for “high-speed” progress in acquiring Greenland, suggesting that his administration will not back down. However, despite these threats, a bipartisan US congressional delegation visited Greenland this week, signaling support for the territory and further complicating the president’s foreign policy strategy.