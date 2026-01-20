Trump Slams UK Over Chagos Islands Transfer Amid Rising Tensions

The UK’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has sparked a sharp rebuke from U.S. President Donald Trump, escalating a diplomatic standoff between the two nations. The controversy revolves around the strategic Diego Garcia military base, a vital U.S.-UK facility that could face uncertain future security amid the agreement.

On January 20, 2026, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, condemning the move as “an act of total weakness” and “great stupidity.” His outburst was linked to his broader foreign policy agenda, which includes the controversial push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. Trump warned that China and Russia, both global powers, would exploit the UK’s decision, stating, “These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before.”

The Chagos Islands, located in the Indian Ocean, have been under British control since 1814. In 1965, the UK separated the islands from Mauritius and forcibly removed approximately 2,000 residents to make room for the U.S. military installation on Diego Garcia. The base remains crucial for U.S. operations across the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa, with around 2,500 American personnel stationed there.

Britain’s Landmark Deal and its Repercussions

The UK and Mauritius struck a historic deal in May 2025, transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after over 200 years of British rule. The agreement includes a provision for the UK to lease Diego Garcia back from Mauritius for a reported £120 million ($160 million) annually, ensuring the continued operation of the base for at least 99 years. This deal follows multiple international legal challenges urging the UK to return the islands, including rulings from the United Nations.

Despite initial backing from the Trump administration, the President’s recent comments marked a shift in U.S. support. The UK government has pointed out that the Trump administration had previously welcomed the agreement, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praising it in May 2025. In February 2025, Trump himself appeared optimistic about the deal, describing the lease as “very long-term, powerful” and spanning up to 140 years. However, his latest comments suggest a major reversal, reflecting heightened tensions.

British Minister Darren Jones defended the UK’s position on January 20, emphasizing that the deal secures the future of the military base. “What we have put in place is to secure that base 100 years by essentially leasing it, and that protects our military capabilities in that important part of the world,” Jones said, noting that the agreement ensures the strategic site remains intact for both the UK and U.S.

While the agreement has drawn criticism from British opposition parties and right-wing figures, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, it also faces backlash from international observers. Some critics argue the deal opens the door for Chinese and Russian interference in the region. Others, like Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden, suggest Trump’s rhetoric may be more about Greenland than Chagos itself, given his stalled ambitions to acquire the Danish territory.

For Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the diplomatic row has tested his previously cordial relations with Trump. Starmer’s administration, which had worked to build closer ties with the U.S., now faces a delicate balancing act. In response to Trump’s rhetoric on Greenland, Starmer called the statements “completely wrong” but advocated for resolving the rift through “calm discussion.”

Meanwhile, European leaders are preparing for an emergency summit in response to the escalating tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed hosting a G7 meeting to discuss the dispute, while EU leaders in Brussels are poised to confront the growing friction, particularly concerning Trump’s new tariff threats on European countries, including the UK.

Amid these geopolitical maneuvers, the fate of the Chagossian people—displaced islanders who were removed from their homeland in the 1960s—remains unresolved. Though the UK-Mauritius deal includes provisions for a resettlement fund, many displaced Chagossians fear the agreement will complicate their long-standing efforts to return to the islands. The ongoing debate in the UK Parliament, especially within the House of Lords, suggests that the fate of the Chagos Islands and Diego Garcia remains far from settled.