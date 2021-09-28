Trump never intended to attack China, according to a top US general.

Top US general Mark Milley testified Tuesday that calls he made to his Chinese counterparts during Donald Trump’s rocky final months in office were meant to “deescalate” tensions and that the former president had no intention of striking China.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told the Senate Armed Services Committee, “I know, I am certain, President Trump did not want to harm the Chinese.”

“At the time, my job was to deescalate the situation. Stay cool and steady, and deescalate, was my message once again. He stated, “We are not going to attack you.”

Milley’s phone discussions with his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, were originally reported by Washington Post authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book “Peril.”

The first call came four days before the US presidential election, on October 30, and the second came two days later, on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

Milley has been accused of overstepping his authority by certain Republican members, who have asked for his resignation.

Milley defended his activities in the Senate, claiming that the calls were coordinated with the then-secretaries of defense.

“The specific objective of the October and January calls was triggered by worrying intelligence that led us to assume the Chinese were concerned about a US attack,” Milley explained.

“These high-level military-to-military conversations are important to the United States’ security in order to deconflict military activities, manage crises, and prevent war between big nations with nuclear weapons,” he said.

Milley went on to say, “At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or put myself into the line of command.”

“I am committed to ensuring the military stays out of domestic politics because I believe civilian control of the military is a core value essential to this Republic.”

Milley also highlighted a phone discussion he had with Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, in which she requested guarantees that Trump would not conduct a unilateral nuclear strike, according to “Peril.”

Milley told the Senate committee, “I wanted to tell her that nuclear launch is managed by a very specific and meticulous process.”

Milley stated, “She was disturbed and made many personal remarks to the president.” “I stated that the president has sole ability to launch nuclear weapons, but he does not do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.