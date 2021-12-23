Trump has asked the Supreme Court to prevent the release of records related to the Jan. 6 investigation.

On Thursday, former US President Donald Trump sought the Supreme Court to stop papers from being released to a congressional committee investigating his supporters’ January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump has urged the United States Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court verdict earlier this month that rejected his request to keep White House data private.

Trump, who has been accused of instigating the attack on Congress, is attempting to invoke his presidential privilege to keep White House documents and phone records related to the January 6 attack secret.

However, the appeals court agreed with a lower court judgment that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege on the data and send them over to the congressional panel probing Trump supporters’ violence.

Trump’s attorneys contended in a 229-page Supreme Court filing that “a former President has the ability to maintain executive privilege, even beyond his term of office.”