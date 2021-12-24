Trump has asked the Supreme Court to prevent the release of documents related to the Capitol riots investigation.

Former US President Donald Trump sought the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop White House records from being released to a congressional committee investigating his supporters’ January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Trump has requested the United States Supreme Court to delay a judgement by a federal appeals court that rejected his attempt to keep the documents and records secret earlier this month.

Trump, who has been accused of instigating the attack on Congress, is attempting to exploit his previous president’s privilege to keep White House records and correspondence related to the incident secret.

The appeals court agreed with a lower court ruling earlier this month that President Joe Biden could waive executive privilege on the recordings and hand them over to a commission probing Trump supporters’ violence.

Trump’s lawyers said in a Supreme Court brief that “even after his time of office, a former president retains the ability to invoke executive privilege.”

They called the congressional records request “strikingly wide” and accused the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives’ committee of investigating a “political opponent.”

“Congress may not go through a former President’s secret presidential files to achieve political goals,” Trump’s lawyers claimed.

“In an increasingly polarized political context, such documents requests will become the norm,” they wrote, regardless of which party is in power.

Executive privilege, according to Trump’s lawyers, impacts “the capacity of presidents and their advisers to reliably make and receive full and frank counsel, without fear of communications being publicly published to suit a political aim.”

The US Court of Appeals decided to postpone the publication of the White House papers until the former Republican president’s lawyers could submit a Supreme Court appeal.

Trump’s lawyers have asked the conservative-majority Supreme Court to hold a hearing to determine if the request for the investigation is constitutional and, in the interim, to prevent the records from being released.

In response, a House select committee probing the Capitol insurgency allegedly sought the Supreme Court to expedite review of Trump’s filing, claiming that a delay would “inflict substantial injury” on the committee and the public.

“The prerogative of a previous president definitely enjoys no greater weight than that of the present,” the appeals court ruled in its decision.

President Biden, as the leader of the Executive Branch, has determined that Congress has established a compelling need in this matter.