Trump files a lawsuit to keep the details of the Capitol attack hidden.

According to court documents revealed Monday, Donald Trump is fighting to prevent the release of White House information relating to the January 6 insurgency for which he was impeached.

In an effort to thwart authorities probing into the deadly Capitol assault, the former president is claiming “executive privilege” to prevent former aides from testifying to Congress.

The challenge is likely to spark a lengthy high-stakes legal battle in which Congress’ constitutional ability to investigate the executive branch will be put to the test.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol nine months ago, hoping to overturn Vice President Joe Biden’s election triumph.

They’d been fueled by Trump’s impassioned address earlier that day, in which he falsely claimed election fraud, the climax of months of bogus allegations about a race he had lost fairly to Biden.

The lawsuit filed in Washington’s federal court claims that the committee’s request “amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly backed by Biden and meant to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration.”

Officials who could speak to what Trump, who is considering running for re-election in 2024, knew about the attack before it happened and what he did while it was happening are being sought by congressional investigators.

The National Archives has been sending substantial papers requested by investigators to Biden and Trump since late August, giving them 30 days to study them.

The Supreme Court has decided that presidents can keep certain documents and discussions private in order to foster more open conversations with advisers, and Trump is far from the first to do so.

However, no court has decided whether the privilege applies to former presidents. For the time being, Biden has the last decision, and he has already allowed the release of a first tranche of records despite Trump’s objections.

According to the lawsuit, a federal judge should rule that any request from the committee is unlawful and that the National Archives should not be allowed to turn up any information.

Despite the likelihood of defeat, the lawsuit may postpone the releases for months or even years, threatening to put a report on the attack closer to the 2022 midterm elections, inviting Trumpworld’s claims of prejudice.

Former President Barack Obama has already asked that key aides reject summons to testify before the select committee, from his final chief of staff Mark Meadows to political strategist Steve Bannon.

“On executive privilege and other grounds, we will resist the subpoenas for the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.