Trump files a lawsuit against his niece and the New York Times over a Pulitzer Prize-winning tax story.

Former US President Donald Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit on Tuesday against his estranged niece Mary Trump and The New York Times, saying that they conspired to obtain his tax records for the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into his finances.

The lawsuit claims that New York Times writers Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner waged a “extensive crusade to obtain Donald J. Trump’s secret tax records” in Dutchess County, New York.

The lawsuit claims the defendants were “motivated by a personal vengeance” and “engaged in an evil conspiracy to steal secret and highly-sensitive records which they exploited for their own gain and used as a way of falsely legitimizing their advertised works.”

The New York Times and the three writers were awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for their investigation into the Trump family’s finances, which “debunked his claims of self-made fortune and uncovered a commercial empire rife with tax dodges,” according to the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Trump allegedly collected more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate firm, much of it through dubious tax techniques, according to the newspaper’s investigation.

Mary was the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the eldest Trump brother, who died in 1981 as a result of complications related to his drinking.

She stated that she was the major source for the New York Times investigation in her no-holds-barred 2020 biography, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The New York Times reporters “relentlessly searched out his niece, Mary L. Trump, and convinced her to smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office and deliver them over to The Times,” according to Trump’s 27-page lawsuit.

“I knocked on Mary Trump’s door,” Times reporter Craig tweeted early Wednesday. She slid it open. That’s what they call journalism, I believe.”

The complaint claims that by sharing information, Mary Trump broke a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2001 following a settlement over Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump Srestate. .’s

The former president is suing for $100 million in damages and compensation, as well as the whole profit from his niece’s book.

Mary Trump referred to her uncle as a “failure” in a statement obtained by NBC.

“It’s a desperate situation. The walls are closing in on him, and he’s hurling anything he thinks will stick against them,” she explained.

“As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try to shift the conversation to something else.”

In New York, Trump is being investigated for tax fraud. Brief News from Washington Newsday.