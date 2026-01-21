Close Menu
    Trending
    Thursday, January 22
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    World

    Trump Cancels European Tariffs Following Greenland Deal Framework

    John EdwardsBy No Comments1 Min Read

    US President Donald Trump announced a sudden reversal on his planned tariffs against European countries, following a breakthrough agreement on Greenland and the Arctic region at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 21, 2026. Trump’s change of stance came after a high-level meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the two discussed a framework for a potential future deal regarding Greenland, a Danish territory that Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring.

    The decision to halt the tariffs, which were set to affect several European nations including Denmark, Finland, France, and Germany, sent US stock markets soaring. The S

    Share.

    John Edwards is a senior political correspondent at The Washington Newsday, covering U.S. politics, diplomacy, and international affairs. He has extensive experience reporting on global political developments and policy analysis.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply